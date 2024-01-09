Bonko Khoza Tackles Complex Role as Serial Killer in Showmax’s ‘Red Ink’

South African actor Bonko Khoza is gearing up for a challenging role as a serial killer in Showmax’s upcoming thriller series, ‘Red Ink.’ The 32-year-old thespian, celebrated for his role as Mqhele Zulu in ‘The Wife’ and his commanding performance in ‘Necktie Youth,’ is no stranger to the pressures of the acting industry. However, his latest character, Napoleon Dingiswayo, a rapist and woman killer, has pushed the boundaries of his acting prowess.

Transitioning Into a Dark Character

Transitioning into the character of Napoleon came with its unique challenges for Khoza, especially since it happened shortly after the birth of his daughter, Amahuboamahle. The actor confessed the difficulties of delving deep into the psyche of a psychopath and the strain it exerted on him, given his recent fatherhood.

However, Khoza, known for his commitment to authenticity, committed to understanding Napoleon’s mindset. He underwent physical transformations, including dietary modifications, to better fit into the role. Despite the complexity of the character, Khoza emphasized the importance of bringing depth and humanity to his portrayal.

‘Red Ink’ and the Growing Competition Among Streaming Platforms

‘Red Ink’ is an adaptation of Angela Makholwa’s thrilling novel and is billed as part of Showmax’s new content slate for 2024. The series is a testament to the escalating competition among streaming platforms and the efforts of digital platforms to offer unique content to viewers.

The collaboration between MultiChoice, Comcast’s NBCUniversal, and Sky is one such instance, hinting at potential changes in the availability of international content on Showmax. The partnership could significantly influence the streaming landscape and the variety of content available to subscribers.

A Rising Star in the Acting Industry

Despite the challenges, Khoza’s role in ‘Red Ink’ underscores his burgeoning influence in the acting industry. His dedication to his craft and his ability to bring complex characters to life have earned him recognition both locally and internationally. With ‘Red Ink,’ Khoza continues to cement his position in the industry, demonstrating that he is unafraid to tackle challenging roles and explore the depths of human nature.