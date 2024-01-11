Bombay High Court Denies Bail to Cox and Kings Promoter Ajay Kerkar in Money Laundering Case

The Bombay High Court has recently denied bail to Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar, the promoter of now-defunct travel company Cox and Kings, in a significant turn of events in a high-profile money laundering case. The court’s decision further extends the detention of Kerkar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 27, 2020, following allegations of illegal fund diversion through related party transactions.

Chronicle of Charges

The case against Kerkar and Cox and Kings originated from the ED’s investigation into accusations of illicit payments involving the former co-founder of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor. The travel company, now insolvent, owes a substantial amount of Rs 5,500 crore to various banks, including Yes Bank. Kerkar’s bail plea, initially filed in 2021, was dismissed by Justice Prithviraj K Chavan of the single-judge bench. Kerkar finds himself ensnared by multiple charges from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mumbai Police, and Gujarat Police, with several bail pleas pending.

The Court’s Stance

Despite Kerkar’s advocate arguing for bail, citing the duration of his client’s custody and the delay in trial commencement, the ED’s counsel countered that the sentencing period’s halfway mark had yet to be reached. The High Court ultimately sided with the ED, ruling against the granting of bail. The Court observed that the right to be enlarged on bail after undergoing detention for a period exceeding half of the minimum period of imprisonment is not an absolute right.

Medical Bail and Further Consequences

The special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had earlier rejected Kerkar’s bail request, leading him to appeal to the High Court. Although the High Court granted Kerkar medical treatment in the past, it refused to extend his medical bail on November 2, 2023. The Court concluded that Kerkar was not entitled to bail due to the potential delay in the trial being attributed to Kerkar himself, thereby denying the relief.