en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bombay High Court Denies Bail to Cox and Kings Promoter Ajay Kerkar in Money Laundering Case

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Bombay High Court Denies Bail to Cox and Kings Promoter Ajay Kerkar in Money Laundering Case

The Bombay High Court has recently denied bail to Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar, the promoter of now-defunct travel company Cox and Kings, in a significant turn of events in a high-profile money laundering case. The court’s decision further extends the detention of Kerkar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 27, 2020, following allegations of illegal fund diversion through related party transactions.

Chronicle of Charges

The case against Kerkar and Cox and Kings originated from the ED’s investigation into accusations of illicit payments involving the former co-founder of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor. The travel company, now insolvent, owes a substantial amount of Rs 5,500 crore to various banks, including Yes Bank. Kerkar’s bail plea, initially filed in 2021, was dismissed by Justice Prithviraj K Chavan of the single-judge bench. Kerkar finds himself ensnared by multiple charges from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Mumbai Police, and Gujarat Police, with several bail pleas pending.

The Court’s Stance

Despite Kerkar’s advocate arguing for bail, citing the duration of his client’s custody and the delay in trial commencement, the ED’s counsel countered that the sentencing period’s halfway mark had yet to be reached. The High Court ultimately sided with the ED, ruling against the granting of bail. The Court observed that the right to be enlarged on bail after undergoing detention for a period exceeding half of the minimum period of imprisonment is not an absolute right.

Medical Bail and Further Consequences

The special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had earlier rejected Kerkar’s bail request, leading him to appeal to the High Court. Although the High Court granted Kerkar medical treatment in the past, it refused to extend his medical bail on November 2, 2023. The Court concluded that Kerkar was not entitled to bail due to the potential delay in the trial being attributed to Kerkar himself, thereby denying the relief.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
9 mins ago
Multi-Agency Operation Busts Organized Burglary Ring in Los Angeles
December painted a victorious picture for the law enforcement agencies of Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and Glendale, as their combined efforts led to the apprehension of 13 individuals linked to an extensive organized burglary ring. The arrests, which took place throughout the month, resulted in the recovery of over a million dollars’ worth of stolen
Multi-Agency Operation Busts Organized Burglary Ring in Los Angeles
Lithuanian National Arrested at Belarus Border: An Escalation in Tensions
32 mins ago
Lithuanian National Arrested at Belarus Border: An Escalation in Tensions
NYPD Hunts for Graffiti Vandal Who Targeted 112th Precinct Station House
34 mins ago
NYPD Hunts for Graffiti Vandal Who Targeted 112th Precinct Station House
Columbus Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend in Mid-Argument
9 mins ago
Columbus Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend in Mid-Argument
The Human Cost of Corporate Oversight: A Post Office Scandal
12 mins ago
The Human Cost of Corporate Oversight: A Post Office Scandal
Body Found at Brownes Beach Identified: Community Gripped by Tragedy
29 mins ago
Body Found at Brownes Beach Identified: Community Gripped by Tragedy
Latest Headlines
World News
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
16 seconds
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
1 min
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
5 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
6 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
6 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
7 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
8 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
8 mins
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
8 mins
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
17 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app