en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bomb Squad Responds to Suspicious Vehicle Incident in Putnam County

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
Bomb Squad Responds to Suspicious Vehicle Incident in Putnam County

A harrowing incident unfolded in Putnam County, where a suspicious vehicle triggered a full-scale response from the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad. The drama began on North Elm Street in Ottawa when a man suddenly brought his vehicle to a halt in the middle of the road.

Unpredictably, this person then leaped onto the hood of a passing car. The police were alerted to the bizarre situation at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Suspect’s Threats Escalate Tension

The suspect, who suffered minor injuries in the incident, was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital.

However, the situation escalated when the man began making ominous threats about potentially explosive devices hidden within his vehicle.

This alarming revelation impelled law enforcement officers to launch an immediate investigation into the contents of this suspicious vehicle.

0
Crime United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Mysterious Disappearance of Freelance Writer Daniel Mizzi

By Nitish Verma

Pittsburgh Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ends in Swimming Pool

By Quadri Adejumo

Man Fatally Shot in West Dallas: A City Grapples with Rising Violent Crime

By Salman Khan

Burglary at Denmead Residence: Three Suspects on the Run

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

New Mexico Set to Criminalize Necrophilia with Proposed Legislation ...
@Crime · 3 mins
New Mexico Set to Criminalize Necrophilia with Proposed Legislation ...
heart comment 0
Rhymney Teens Plead Guilty to Grievous Assault: A Disturbing Case of Youth Violence

By Shivani Chauhan

Rhymney Teens Plead Guilty to Grievous Assault: A Disturbing Case of Youth Violence
Decade-Long Mystery Resolved: Florida Mother Sandra Lemire’s Body Found Near Disney World

By BNN Correspondents

Decade-Long Mystery Resolved: Florida Mother Sandra Lemire's Body Found Near Disney World
Senior Citizen Detained in Ingushetia: Accused of Sheltering Terrorists Amidst ‘Haram New Year’ Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Senior Citizen Detained in Ingushetia: Accused of Sheltering Terrorists Amidst 'Haram New Year' Celebration
Visakhapatnam Engulfed in Protests Following Alleged Gangrape of 17-Year-Old Girl

By Rafia Tasleem

Visakhapatnam Engulfed in Protests Following Alleged Gangrape of 17-Year-Old Girl
Latest Headlines
World News
Inside UnitedHealth Group Practices and New Medicare Appeals Process
35 seconds
Inside UnitedHealth Group Practices and New Medicare Appeals Process
Edappadi K. Palaniswami Criticizes Proposed Hike in Property Name Transfer Fees
46 seconds
Edappadi K. Palaniswami Criticizes Proposed Hike in Property Name Transfer Fees
Ondo State PDP Suspends Chairman Amidst Rising Internal Tensions
48 seconds
Ondo State PDP Suspends Chairman Amidst Rising Internal Tensions
A Year of Remarkable Progress: Breakthroughs in Structural Heart Disease Interventions in 2023
2 mins
A Year of Remarkable Progress: Breakthroughs in Structural Heart Disease Interventions in 2023
San Antonio Earns 'Gold Medal' Recognition for Public Health Policies
2 mins
San Antonio Earns 'Gold Medal' Recognition for Public Health Policies
Wrestling Legends: Valentine's Resemblance to Hogan and the Autograph Controversy
2 mins
Wrestling Legends: Valentine's Resemblance to Hogan and the Autograph Controversy
AB Party Calls for Non-Partisan Interim Government Amid Election Concerns
2 mins
AB Party Calls for Non-Partisan Interim Government Amid Election Concerns
Apni Party Stresses Mass Connection Ahead of Elections: A Meeting in Srinagar
2 mins
Apni Party Stresses Mass Connection Ahead of Elections: A Meeting in Srinagar
Will Symonds Mingles with Pakistan Cricket Team Ahead of Sydney Test
3 mins
Will Symonds Mingles with Pakistan Cricket Team Ahead of Sydney Test
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
26 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
35 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app