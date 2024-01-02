Bomb Squad Responds to Suspicious Vehicle Incident in Putnam County

A harrowing incident unfolded in Putnam County, where a suspicious vehicle triggered a full-scale response from the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad. The drama began on North Elm Street in Ottawa when a man suddenly brought his vehicle to a halt in the middle of the road.

Unpredictably, this person then leaped onto the hood of a passing car. The police were alerted to the bizarre situation at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Suspect’s Threats Escalate Tension

The suspect, who suffered minor injuries in the incident, was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital.

However, the situation escalated when the man began making ominous threats about potentially explosive devices hidden within his vehicle.

This alarming revelation impelled law enforcement officers to launch an immediate investigation into the contents of this suspicious vehicle.