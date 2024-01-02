Bomb Hoax at Bingo Game Leads to Subsequent Arrest of Salina Man

It was an ordinary evening of Bingo at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) facility in Salina, until 43-year-old Larry G. Smith Jr. caused a wave of panic among attendees. Smith, amid the clicking of the bingo balls and the hushed anticipation of the crowd, claimed there was a bomb inside the facility located at 1108 W. Crawford. The fear that gripped the room was palpable, as the game came to an abrupt halt and the building was evacuated.

Empty Threat Sparks Investigation

Smith’s ominous declaration sparked an immediate investigation by the local authorities. After a thorough sweep of the building, it was determined that Smith’s claim was a hoax; there was no bomb, and the threat was deemed unfounded. The attendees, their evening disrupted by the sudden threat, slowly began to return to the facility, their minds still clouded with the fear of what could have been.

Dawn Breaks With Arrest

The following morning, the alleged bomb hoaxer was spotted near the police station by an observant officer. Recognizing Smith from the previous evening’s incident, the officer approached him. Sensing his impending arrest, Smith attempted to flee from the officer but was promptly apprehended after a struggle. During the altercation, Smith displayed an unexpected level of aggression, striking the officer in the head and biting his arm.

Legal Consequences Await

Smith was detained and is currently facing a host of charges. These include making a criminal threat, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, and interfering with police. The looming court case promises to be a sobering reminder of the consequences of inciting fear and violence within the community. The community, while relieved, remains vigilant in the wake of this unsettling incident.