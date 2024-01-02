en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bomb Hoax at Bingo Game Leads to Subsequent Arrest of Salina Man

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
Bomb Hoax at Bingo Game Leads to Subsequent Arrest of Salina Man

It was an ordinary evening of Bingo at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) facility in Salina, until 43-year-old Larry G. Smith Jr. caused a wave of panic among attendees. Smith, amid the clicking of the bingo balls and the hushed anticipation of the crowd, claimed there was a bomb inside the facility located at 1108 W. Crawford. The fear that gripped the room was palpable, as the game came to an abrupt halt and the building was evacuated.

Empty Threat Sparks Investigation

Smith’s ominous declaration sparked an immediate investigation by the local authorities. After a thorough sweep of the building, it was determined that Smith’s claim was a hoax; there was no bomb, and the threat was deemed unfounded. The attendees, their evening disrupted by the sudden threat, slowly began to return to the facility, their minds still clouded with the fear of what could have been.

Dawn Breaks With Arrest

The following morning, the alleged bomb hoaxer was spotted near the police station by an observant officer. Recognizing Smith from the previous evening’s incident, the officer approached him. Sensing his impending arrest, Smith attempted to flee from the officer but was promptly apprehended after a struggle. During the altercation, Smith displayed an unexpected level of aggression, striking the officer in the head and biting his arm.

Legal Consequences Await

Smith was detained and is currently facing a host of charges. These include making a criminal threat, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, and interfering with police. The looming court case promises to be a sobering reminder of the consequences of inciting fear and violence within the community. The community, while relieved, remains vigilant in the wake of this unsettling incident.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sex Worker Fatally Stabbed in Delta State: A Call for Justice

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Motorized Shopping Scooter Stolen in Kennewick: Police Seek Public Assistance

By Rafia Tasleem

Five Arrested in McDonald's Parking Lot Assault in American Samoa

By Bijay Laxmi

First Known Commercial Pill Press for Illegal Fentanyl Production Discovered in Spokane

By Waqas Arain

Teen Girl Arrested, Two Suspects At Large Following Police Chase in Bo ...
@Crime · 5 mins
Teen Girl Arrested, Two Suspects At Large Following Police Chase in Bo ...
heart comment 0
Arizona Man Arraigned in Rhode Island after Stabbing Incident and Police Chase

By Nitish Verma

Arizona Man Arraigned in Rhode Island after Stabbing Incident and Police Chase
Chronic Shoplifters Jailed After Serial Theft Spree in Wisbech

By Saboor Bayat

Chronic Shoplifters Jailed After Serial Theft Spree in Wisbech
Man Charged with Public Indecency at Ohio Walmart on Christmas Eve

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Man Charged with Public Indecency at Ohio Walmart on Christmas Eve
23-Year Prison Term for Sneaker-Related Murder in Plymouth

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

23-Year Prison Term for Sneaker-Related Murder in Plymouth
Latest Headlines
World News
Wyoming Health Fairs to Host Health & Wellness Expo
14 seconds
Wyoming Health Fairs to Host Health & Wellness Expo
The Battle for Precision Medicine in Treating Autoimmune Diseases: A Case Study
17 seconds
The Battle for Precision Medicine in Treating Autoimmune Diseases: A Case Study
Shifting Geopolitics and the Future of Global Nuclear Order
21 seconds
Shifting Geopolitics and the Future of Global Nuclear Order
The PrismRA Blood Test: A Step Towards Personalized Medicine in Autoimmune Disease Treatment
22 seconds
The PrismRA Blood Test: A Step Towards Personalized Medicine in Autoimmune Disease Treatment
The Struggle for Effective Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: The Role of Insurers and the Promise of Precision Medicine
24 seconds
The Struggle for Effective Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: The Role of Insurers and the Promise of Precision Medicine
Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?
3 mins
Regina Pats' Strategic Trades: A Game-Changer for their Future Success?
Pastor Alvin Q. Taylor to Run for Pennsylvania's 15th State Senatorial District Seat
3 mins
Pastor Alvin Q. Taylor to Run for Pennsylvania's 15th State Senatorial District Seat
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Sparks Heightened Alert in Israel
3 mins
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Sparks Heightened Alert in Israel
African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly
3 mins
African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
50 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
54 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
57 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app