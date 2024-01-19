Bolivian Fruit Picker's Ordeal Shines Light on UK's Seasonal Worker Scheme

In a ground-breaking case, Julia Quecano Casimiro, a Bolivian fruit picker, emerges as the face of a potential modern slavery situation in the UK. Casimiro, who had been recruited in Chile, was found working under questionable circumstances at Haygrove farm in Herefordshire, UK. A preliminary ruling from the Home Office suggests there are reasonable grounds to believe Ms. Casimiro might be a victim of modern slavery, necessitating deeper investigation.

Strike Signals Struggle

Ms. Casimiro was part of a larger group of 88 Latin American fruit pickers who staged a strike to protest against alleged harassment and deplorable working conditions. The allegations ranged from lack of sufficient drinking water and sanitary facilities to wage theft and racial discrimination. The strike marks a historical first in the UK by workers employed under seasonal visas.

Haygrove's Denial and Legal Action

Haygrove, in response to these allegations, has denied any wrongdoing. The farm asserts its full compliance with all fairness, cleanliness, and safety regulations. Simultaneously, Ms. Casimiro has initiated a legal action against Haygrove, charging the farm with harassment and race discrimination. Her legal battle is backed by union support.

Seasonal Worker Scheme under Scrutiny

The situation at Haygrove farm brings into question the UK government's seasonal worker scheme. This scheme, operational for the past four years, has been heavily criticized by the UN's special rapporteur on modern slavery. The Home Office has been accused of turning a blind eye to forced labor indicators. The workers reportedly have been misled about potential earnings and overcharged for flight costs. In response to these allegations, a government spokesperson emphasized the importance of welfare for visa holders and mentioned ongoing efforts to improve working conditions.