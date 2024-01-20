Bold Heist in Delhi: Jewellery Store Robbed via Drill Hole from Adjacent Bakery

In the heart of southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, an audacious theft has left the local community shocked and law enforcement perplexed. An unidentified person, armed with nothing more than a drill and a gas cutter, managed to breach the security of a local jewellery store, making away with approximately one kilogram of valuable ornaments.

Midnight Intrusion

The owner of the store, Shadab, discovered the crime scene on Saturday morning as he opened his store, which he has been operating since 2002. The thief gained access by drilling a hole from an adjacent bakery, a method that is as stealthy as it is bold. The store's CCTV footage revealed the intruder entering the premises around midnight, armed with a gas cutter and other tools, ready to execute his meticulously planned operation.

Stealthy Heist

The thief's target was a secure chest containing the store's prized collection of jewellery. Displaying a disturbing level of proficiency, the suspect melted the lock of the chest, successfully carrying out the theft without triggering any alarms or drawing attention from the neighbouring shops. Shadab estimates the loss to be around 1 kilogram of jewellery, a significant blow to his business.

Police Investigation Underway

The police have registered the case and commenced their investigations in earnest. The inquiry includes recording statements from the bakery shop owner and other nearby shopkeepers. Interestingly, the method used by the thief mirrors a previous heist in the Jangpura area last year, where thieves drilled a hole into a jewellery store and made away with ornaments worth over Rs 20 crore. The police are investigating possible links between the two incidents, hoping to uncover any patterns that might lead them to the culprits.