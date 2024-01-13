en English
Crime

Bold Daylight Theft at Virginia ABC Store, Suspect Charged with Grand Larceny

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
Bold Daylight Theft at Virginia ABC Store, Suspect Charged with Grand Larceny

In Portsmouth, Virginia, a rather conspicuous larceny unfolded in broad daylight. A Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) store became the stage for an audacious theft, an event that was captured on video, making it a peculiar piece of evidence in the annals of theft cases. The suspect, identified by the Portsmouth Police Department, is 41-year-old Diante E. Jackson, who found an unusual approach to his in-store heist.

A Bold Theft Captured on Video

The video footage, now circulating widely, shows the suspect, Jackson, turning a corner inside the ABC store with his pants oddly stuffed. The bulges, upon closer inspection, appear to be bottles of alcohol. He then saunters out onto the sidewalk, seemingly unperturbed by the blatant nature of his theft. A voice can be heard in the background of the video, commenting on Jackson’s actions, stating, “We hear it, we see it — you look stupid.”

Charges and Investigation

Post his rather audacious theft, Jackson has been charged with grand larceny. In Virginia, this charge is levied when the value of stolen goods exceeds $500. The video also includes a clip from surveillance that captures the suspect taking four top-shelf bottles of clear liquor, justifying the charge.

Call for Information

The police, while having identified and charged the suspect, are still seeking additional information about the case. They have requested anyone with knowledge of the event or other related incidents involving the suspect to contact the Criminal Investigation Division. This call underscores the police department’s commitment to thoroughly investigate and prosecute this case, serving as a warning to potential future offenders.

Crime United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

