Crime

Bold Daylight Robbery at Auckland Mall: Michael Hill Jewellery Store Hit Again!

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:11 am EST
Bold Daylight Robbery at Auckland Mall: Michael Hill Jewellery Store Hit Again!

In a brazen daylight heist, a Michael Hill Jewellery store at LynnMall, New Lynn, Auckland, became the latest victim of a robbery. On Saturday, at around 11.15 am, two masked men stormed into the shopping centre, terrorizing bystanders and leaving witnesses in a state of shock.

Swift and Shocking Heist

The audacious perpetrators, armed with hammers, proceeded to smash the store’s display cabinets, making away with an undisclosed amount of jewellery. The incident unfolded quickly, with customers fleeing in fear and security guards threatened with the same hammers used to shatter the glass cases.

Getaway and Investigation

Following the swift act of criminality, the thieves made their escape via an underground car park, disappearing onto Totara Avenue in a stolen black Toyota Mark-X. The New Lynn precinct is currently abuzz with investigative activities as police comb through evidence and seek information from the public to aid in apprehending the culprits.

History of Targeted Attacks

This incident is not an isolated one for Michael Hill Jewellery. The store chain has been repeatedly targeted over the years, experiencing multiple ram raids and robberies. Despite bolstered security measures including fog cannons, personal alarms for staff, security guards, and DNA spray machines, the criminals have demonstrated a brazen disregard for law and order. The frequency of these attacks led to the permanent closure of the Takapuna store in April 2023, the most frequently targeted outlet in the chain.

Crime New Zealand
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

