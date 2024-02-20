Bogotá's Secretary Calls for Rebuilding Collaboration to Curb Crime Wave in the City

Facing the robberies that have affected restaurants, bars, and gastro-bars, Bogotá's Secretary, César Restrepo, highlighted a disconnect between citizens, the private sector, and law enforcement.

He expressed his commitment to work on preventing these incidents and strengthening collaboration among various stakeholders to avoid their recurrence.

Restrepo Calls for Rebuilding Collaboration to Curb Crime Wave in Bogotá

"We find ourselves with a huge disarticulation that favors crime. We have been working for over a month with the merchants, guilds, and the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce in rebuilding the relationship between the private sector, citizens, and law enforcement. This is the key to recovering security," Restrepo pointed out. Additionally, he extended an invitation to all citizens to report when they are victims of such crimes to the Prosecutor's Office or the Police.

Bogotá Urges Mayor to Consider Militarization Amid Rising Robbery Wave

"We need to have information and coordination; crimes are not solved on social media," the secretary reiterated. The Bogotá City Council has revealed alarming figures about insecurity in the city and has urged Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán to consider the militarization of the streets to address the growing wave of robberies.

At least 60 places have been identified as dangerous, many of them in the vicinity of restaurants and businesses. The proposal aims to concentrate law enforcement efforts in these specific areas.

Bogotá Council Urges Military Measures Amid Surge in Armed Robberies

Faced with persistent armed robberies in commercial establishments, especially in restaurants, the District Council calls on Mayor Galán's administration to evaluate the possibility of implementing military measures in the capital to combat the crime affecting the city.

Center Democratic Councilor Óscar Ramírez Vahos makes an urgent appeal to restore citizens' peace. "Energetic actions are needed to address the serious security situation in Bogotá and restore peace to the residents."