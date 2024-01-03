IMPD Releases Footage of Fatal Shooting Near McDonald’s in Indianapolis

Indy’s south side witnessed a chilling turn of events in November when a welfare call rapidly escalated into a fatal officer-involved shooting incident. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has recently released bodycam footage, providing a harrowing glimpse into the sequence of events that culminated in the death of 60-year-old Lamont Bland.

The incident began with a welfare check at 4941 Knights Way, prompted by reports of disturbance from a semi-truck parked near a McDonald’s. The footage reveals Bland moving between the cabin and driver’s seat of the truck, threatening a woman’s life with a knife. Despite attempts at negotiation, Bland refused to comply with police orders to exit the vehicle.

Escalation and Intervention

Events took a dire turn when officers, in a bid to intervene, broke the driver’s side window. They observed Bland on top of the woman, threatening to kill her. An officer then made the decisive call to shoot Bland, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, found with multiple lacerations, received immediate medical aid.

A bloodied razor blade was recovered from the scene, corroborating the threat Bland posed. The IMPD Critical Incident Response team is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident, while IMPD Internal Affairs is carrying out an administrative investigation. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, pending a review by the Use of Force Review Board once the criminal investigation concludes.