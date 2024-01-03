en English
Crime

IMPD Releases Footage of Fatal Shooting Near McDonald’s in Indianapolis

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
IMPD Releases Footage of Fatal Shooting Near McDonald’s in Indianapolis

Indy’s south side witnessed a chilling turn of events in November when a welfare call rapidly escalated into a fatal officer-involved shooting incident. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has recently released bodycam footage, providing a harrowing glimpse into the sequence of events that culminated in the death of 60-year-old Lamont Bland.

The incident began with a welfare check at 4941 Knights Way, prompted by reports of disturbance from a semi-truck parked near a McDonald’s. The footage reveals Bland moving between the cabin and driver’s seat of the truck, threatening a woman’s life with a knife. Despite attempts at negotiation, Bland refused to comply with police orders to exit the vehicle.

Escalation and Intervention

Events took a dire turn when officers, in a bid to intervene, broke the driver’s side window. They observed Bland on top of the woman, threatening to kill her. An officer then made the decisive call to shoot Bland, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, found with multiple lacerations, received immediate medical aid.

A bloodied razor blade was recovered from the scene, corroborating the threat Bland posed. The IMPD Critical Incident Response team is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident, while IMPD Internal Affairs is carrying out an administrative investigation. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, pending a review by the Use of Force Review Board once the criminal investigation concludes.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

