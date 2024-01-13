Body of Former Model Divya Pahuja Found in Haryana Following Accused’s Confession

Former model Divya Pahuja’s body has been discovered in Haryana, bringing a tragic end to her disappearance. This development followed a confession by an accused individual, whose identity remains undisclosed. The confession seemingly played a pivotal role in locating her remains. Divya’s disappearance had been the focus of much concern, and the discovery of her body will likely lead to a more in-depth exploration of the events leading to her tragic end.

Divya Pahuja was shot dead in a city hotel. Her body was found in Bhakra canal near Fatehabad in Haryana. The accused, Balraj Gill, admitted to disposing of her body, resulting in a search operation that led to the recovery. Family members identified the body based on her tattoos. Abhijeet Singh, the hotel owner, and three others were arrested in connection with the case.

The body of Divya Pahuja was found in Bhakra canal in Haryana’s Tohana. The search had been ongoing for over a week. Her body was identified by a tattoo on her right shoulder. Several individuals, including main accused Abhijeet Singh, were arrested in connection with Pahuja’s murder. The accused were seen on CCTV footage dragging Pahuja’s body wrapped in a sheet through the hotel lobby. Pahuja was out on bail in a case related to the alleged fake encounter of gangster Sandeep Gadoli.