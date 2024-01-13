Body Found in Search for Missing Woman Kim Wilde in Norfolk

In a saddening turn of events, a body has been discovered in the ongoing search for 65-year-old Kim Wilde, who had been reported missing since January 5 in Norfolk. The body was found in the Little Ouse River near Thetford Power Station. While the body has not been formally identified as Wilde’s, her family has been apprised of the situation.

Details of the Discovery

The discovery was made at approximately 10.30am. Emergency services, including the police, fire brigade, and ambulance, promptly attended the scene. Current investigations suggest no signs of foul play, and preparations are underway for a coroner’s file.

An Extensive Search

The search for Wilde had been extensive, driven by concerns about her well-being due to her frail and slow-walking nature. This unfortunate discovery is the latest in a series of tragic incidents involving missing persons in British rivers.

A Series of Tragic Discoveries

Earlier this year, similar cases had unfolded, such as those of Clare Marshall and Gaynor Lord. Nicola Bulley is another name that echoes in this context, whose body was discovered in the River Wyre following a protracted search. In each of these instances, no suspicious circumstances were reported.

In the wake of these events, the Norfolk police have sought advice from the Lancashire Police, who had managed the Bulley case, to aid their investigations.