Body Camera Footage Reveals Shocking Incident of Police Shooting 11-Year-Old

In an incident that has stirred nationwide outrage, newly released body camera footage reveals the heart-wrenching moment when an 11-year-old black child, Aderrien Murry, was critically injured by a police officer in Indianola, Mississippi. This unfolded last year when Murry, fearful for his mother’s well-being, made a distress call to 911.

A Riveting Account of the Incident

The video, which was strenuously contested by the city before it was finally disclosed, shows Sgt. Greg Capers, the officer involved, approaching a residence with his firearm drawn. He persistently calls for the occupants to show their hands. As Murry steps out of the house with his hands raised, a shocking turn of events ensues – Capers fires his weapon, striking the child in the chest.

The Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

The young boy survived the incident but was left with severe injuries, including a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver, necessitating a five-day stay in the hospital. Following the incident, Murry’s family initiated a federal lawsuit against Capers, the police department, and the city, alleging excessive force and negligence. Even though Capers was temporarily suspended without pay, he was subsequently reinstated.

Controversy Over the Grand Jury’s Decision

The decision to not press charges against Capers has been a subject of heated dispute, particularly for Murry’s family. Despite the grand jury’s finding of no criminal conduct on Capers’ part, the family remains steadfast in their pursuit of justice, seeking at least $5 million in damages for the officer’s alleged excessive force and failure to receive adequate training.

