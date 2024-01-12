BNP Activist Remanded for Arson in Cox’s Bazar Buddhist Monastery

In a recent turn of events, a Bangladeshi court in Cox’s Bazar has commanded a four-day remand for BNP activist Abdul Yashir Shahjahan, aged 22, over a fire incident at a Buddhist monastery in Ramu. The incident, which occurred on January 5, resulted in severe damage to the steps of the Usaichen Buddhist Monastery, a 150-year-old heritage site venerated by the Rakhine community.

Accusations of Deliberate Sabotage

Police authorities have pointed fingers at Shahjahan for a deliberate act of sabotage ahead of the upcoming elections. They claim to hold evidence linking him to similar disruptive activities across the nation, including an event that unfolded on October 28.

Arrest and Evidence Seizure

During the arrest of Shahjahan, law enforcement officials seized a mobile phone and its corresponding SIM card. These items are alleged to have been used by the accused to mislead emergency services, paving the way to ignite the monastery fire without immediate intervention.

Confirmation of Arrest and Remand

The arrest of Shahjahan and his subsequent remand were confirmed by Md Mizanur Rahman, the Additional Superintendent of Police in Cox’s Bazar. This significant development in the case was further discussed in a press conference led by Superintendent Mahfuzul Islam.