en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

BNP Activist Remanded for Arson in Cox’s Bazar Buddhist Monastery

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
BNP Activist Remanded for Arson in Cox’s Bazar Buddhist Monastery

In a recent turn of events, a Bangladeshi court in Cox’s Bazar has commanded a four-day remand for BNP activist Abdul Yashir Shahjahan, aged 22, over a fire incident at a Buddhist monastery in Ramu. The incident, which occurred on January 5, resulted in severe damage to the steps of the Usaichen Buddhist Monastery, a 150-year-old heritage site venerated by the Rakhine community.

Accusations of Deliberate Sabotage

Police authorities have pointed fingers at Shahjahan for a deliberate act of sabotage ahead of the upcoming elections. They claim to hold evidence linking him to similar disruptive activities across the nation, including an event that unfolded on October 28.

Arrest and Evidence Seizure

During the arrest of Shahjahan, law enforcement officials seized a mobile phone and its corresponding SIM card. These items are alleged to have been used by the accused to mislead emergency services, paving the way to ignite the monastery fire without immediate intervention.

Confirmation of Arrest and Remand

The arrest of Shahjahan and his subsequent remand were confirmed by Md Mizanur Rahman, the Additional Superintendent of Police in Cox’s Bazar. This significant development in the case was further discussed in a press conference led by Superintendent Mahfuzul Islam.

0
Bangladesh Crime
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
1 hour ago
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister Amid Controversy
Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, was inaugurated into office for an impressive fifth term, following a significant victory in the national elections, boycotted by the opposition. This triumph marks another chapter in Hasina’s extended political career, which has seen her govern the country since 2009. Her tenure, however, has been a mix of
Sheikh Hasina Begins Fifth Term as Bangladesh Prime Minister Amid Controversy
Bangladesh Faces High Dismissal Rate in Human Trafficking Cases
11 hours ago
Bangladesh Faces High Dismissal Rate in Human Trafficking Cases
A Violent Outbreak in Kabul and Other Global Updates
17 hours ago
A Violent Outbreak in Kabul and Other Global Updates
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
4 hours ago
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Shift to Crawling Peg System
4 hours ago
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Shift to Crawling Peg System
Extreme Weather and Misinformation: Top Global Risks Outlined by World Economic Forum
5 hours ago
Extreme Weather and Misinformation: Top Global Risks Outlined by World Economic Forum
Latest Headlines
World News
West Fargo City Commission Votes Against Assessment District, Residents Exempt from Special Assessments
2 mins
West Fargo City Commission Votes Against Assessment District, Residents Exempt from Special Assessments
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
2 mins
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
3 mins
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
3 mins
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
3 mins
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
4 mins
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
Kettering General Hospital Redevelopment: A Paradigm Shift in UK's Healthcare Infrastructure
4 mins
Kettering General Hospital Redevelopment: A Paradigm Shift in UK's Healthcare Infrastructure
Racial Disparities in Stroke Incidence: Personal Stories Reflect a Broader Health Crisis
5 mins
Racial Disparities in Stroke Incidence: Personal Stories Reflect a Broader Health Crisis
Iowa Caucuses' Evolving Role in U.S. Presidential Nominations
5 mins
Iowa Caucuses' Evolving Role in U.S. Presidential Nominations
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app