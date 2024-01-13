en English
Crime

BMC Employees Arrested for Corruption: An Expose of a Global Malaise

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
BMC Employees Arrested for Corruption: An Expose of a Global Malaise

Two employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Satish Dagadkhair and Nitin Sable, have been apprehended on charges of corruption in Mumbai. The duo was arrested following a complaint lodged by an NGO which had completed work as part of the Swachh Mumbai Prabhodan Abhiyan and was awaiting payment for a bill of Rs 84,000.

Caught in the Act

The arrest was made by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) after the officials were accused of demanding a bribe from the NGO to approve their bills. The BMC employees were alleged to have demanded a bribe of Rs 12,000 to clear the payment. The ACB, acting on the complaint, set up a trap in the Safedpul area of Sakinaka and caught the officials red-handed while they were accepting Rs 10,000.

Charges and Custody

The accused have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and are currently in police custody for further investigation. The complaint was lodged by NGO functionary Vinod Sonkamble, who claimed that the officials were harassing the NGO by demanding bribes to release the funds for the work done in December.

Corruption: A Global Issue

The incident underscores the persistent issue of corruption prevalent not only in India but worldwide. In Bangladesh, for instance, the Anti-Corruption Commission recently approved a chargesheet against nine individuals, including former members of the board of trustees of North-South University, for embezzling money and money laundering. Similarly, in the United States, former Miami-Dade School Board member Lubby Navarro faces charges for swindling the school district out of more than $100,000.

These cases highlight the far-reaching implications of corruption, emphasizing the importance of maintaining integrity in public office. They serve as reminders that corruption, at any level, can have detrimental effects on society and the functioning of public institutions.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies

