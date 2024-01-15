Blurton Man Aids Police in Recovering Stolen Car; Dismayed by Impound Fee

Liam Handley, a resident of Blurton, experienced a startling incident of car theft in the early morning hours. The 41-year-old woke to the sound of his Ford Fiesta being broken into outside his home at 3:15 am. Using a CarLock tracker linked to his phone, Handley was able to track the thieves' movements in real-time, playing a crucial role in the subsequent recovery of his vehicle. The quick-thinking citizen managed to assist the police in locating and securing his vehicle within a mere 13 minutes of the theft.

Victim of Theft Faces Additional Financial Burden

Despite the swift recovery of his stolen vehicle, Handley was met with an unexpected blow. He was required to pay a sum of £192 to retrieve his car from a Longton impound. The car, a solitary vehicle used for work and to assist a disabled relative, was severely damaged during the theft. The extent of the damage rendered the vehicle unroadworthy, adding to Handley's dismay.

Suspects Arrested, Charges Filed

The incident led to the arrest of three suspects, two male teenagers and a 20-year-old woman, who are now facing charges related to the theft. The vehicle, along with another car suspected to be involved in the crime, were seized for forensic examination.

Clarification from Staffordshire Police

In response to public queries about the release fee, Staffordshire Police clarified that the payment is a statutory fee set by the Home Office. It does not contribute to the police force’s finances. Instead, it covers the costs of recovery and safe storage of vehicles by recovery agents. The police force has encouraged witnesses to the theft or those with any relevant information to contact them or Crimestoppers.