Bloomington Man, Darrell Elkin, Dies in Three-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 55

In a tragic turn of events, a Bloomington resident, Darrell Elkin, aged 73, lost his life in a devastating three-vehicle collision on Interstate 55 in Springfield. The fatal accident took place on Tuesday. Elkin was driving his white Chevrolet truck when it was hit by another pickup truck. The driver of the other vehicle failed to adjust speed according to the traffic conditions resulting from an unrelated crash.

Details of the Incident

The collision was so forceful that it sent both Chevrolet trucks off the road. Elkin sustained several blunt force injuries due to the impact. He was rushed to a Springfield hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after. The report of his demise was given by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police, both of whom are investigating the incident.

Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

The driver who hit Elkin's vehicle, a 24-year-old man from Washington, was held responsible for the accident. He was officially charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. The third vehicle involved in the collision was also a Chevrolet truck, driven by a 70-year-old man from Sherman. He was hospitalized following the incident, but his injuries were reported as non-life-threatening.

Impact on Traffic and Investigation

The crash led to the closure of portions of the southbound I-55 for over three hours. This time was utilized for investigation by the Illinois State Police and clean-up of the accident site.