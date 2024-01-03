Bloomington Man Charged With Domestic Battery After Christmas Party Incident

On Christmas Eve in the tranquil heart of Bloomington, a night of festivity took a dark turn as 48-year-old Demetrius A. McDonald was charged with heinous acts of violence.

McDonald was accused of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery following an incident at a Christmas party. The allegations against him depict a chilling scene, where McDonald allegedly kicked a woman down six concrete stairs.

Unfolding of the Chilling Incident

The victim, a woman whose identity remains protected due to the sensitive nature of the allegations, suffered severe injuries as a result. The potential aftermath of the alleged assault includes hairline fractures to her orbital bone and a possible internal bleeding scenario.

The internal bleeding is suspected to be in her brain and behind her left eye, raising serious concerns about the severity of the assault.

Legal Proceedings and Statements

Assistant State’s Attorney David Beard took the charge of providing a probable statement regarding the incident.

In stark contrast to the festive season’s spirit, the statement painted a grim picture of a violent altercation. David Fitt, on the other hand, filed a petition to detain McDonald, citing his dangerousness as the primary reason.

Judge’s Verdict and Upcoming Proceedings

However, Judge Amy McFarland denied the petition, allowing McDonald pretrial release under specific conditions.

These conditions include a strict restriction on any contact with the victim and an order to abstain from alcohol or drugs. McDonald’s arraignment is scheduled for later in the month, where further proceedings will flesh out the truth behind the allegations.