Crime

Blood Donation Scam: Delhi Man Arrested for Duping Desperate Individuals

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
Blood Donation Scam: Delhi Man Arrested for Duping Desperate Individuals

In the bustling city of Delhi, a 22-year-old man has been apprehended for exploiting the desperation and vulnerability of individuals in dire need of blood donations. Sahil Kumar, a resident of Trilokpuri and an employee of a pharmaceutical laboratory based in Noida, was arrested following a complaint lodged by a distressed individual seeking blood for a hospitalized relative.

The Deceit

The complainant turned to a social media application in a bid to secure the much-needed blood. In response, Kumar sprang into action, offering to arrange for the blood donation. However, his help came with a catch – a so-called “convenience fee” of INR 200 for each unit of blood. The total cost for four units amounted to INR 800.

The Unraveling

When more blood was required, Kumar upped his price, demanding an additional INR 1,000. However, after receiving the payment, Kumar ceased all communication and became unreachable. The complainant, left high and dry, then approached the police.

The Arrest

Upon tracing the financial transactions, the police linked the fraudulent activity to Kumar. A raid was conducted at his residence in Trilokpuri, leading to his arrest. The subsequent investigation unveiled Kumar’s deceit. He admitted to having learned about the blood donation process via an app during his tenure at the pharmaceutical lab.

His knowledge, however, was not used for the betterment of society. Instead, he chose to manipulate it to his advantage, cheating unsuspecting individuals under the guise of facilitating blood donations. His scheme was simple yet devastating; he promised to provide a life-saving service, charged a fee, and then disappeared, leaving his victims helpless and out of pocket.

0
Crime India Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

