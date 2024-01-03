en English
Crime

Blanchardstown House Raid Yields Over €80,000 in Cash; Man Arrested for Money Laundering

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
Blanchardstown House Raid Yields Over €80,000 in Cash; Man Arrested for Money Laundering

Early on a chill Wednesday morning in Blanchardstown, Dublin, a routine operation by Irish law enforcement officers took an unexpected turn. The Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT), aided by Detective Units from both the Blanchardstown and Finglas Garda stations, lanced into the heart of an unremarkable residence. What they unearthed was far from ordinary: a cache of over €80,000 in cold, hard cash.

Arrest and Seizure

The operation was a result of diligent groundwork and intelligence-gathering by the DCRT. Upon discovering the money, the officers promptly arrested a man in his 50s on charges of money laundering. The suspect is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the Dublin area for further investigation.

International Currencies Unearthed

In addition to the large sum in euros, there were also smaller amounts of foreign currencies. These included the Albanian Lek and British pounds, hinting at possible international connections in the alleged money laundering operation. This aspect of the case is also under investigation.

Drogheda Criminal on the Run

In a related development, a Drogheda criminal with links to a feuding gang managed to escape garda custody. He is currently on the run facing a charge of escape from lawful custody. Further charges related to money laundering offences may also be levied. Despite extensive searches by the law enforcement officers, his whereabouts remain unknown. An update from An Garda Siochana stated that there are no updates on his location at this time.

Crime Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

