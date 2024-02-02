Blaize Pedro Plaza Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for the Murder of Jamal Alston.

Blaize Pedro Plaza, a 21-year-old from Whitmire, South Carolina, has been sentenced to a 30-year prison term following his guilty plea to a murder charge. The case originated from a chilling incident that occurred on the brink of Christmas in 2021, when a casual meet-up turned into a deadly confrontation.

Highway 66 Horror

The 24-year-old victim, Jamal Alston, was with Plaza and Plaza's girlfriend when an argument escalated into violence along Highway 66 in the Whitmire area of Newberry County. Plaza, in an unprovoked act, shot Alston five times with a 9 mm pistol and then deserted the scene in Alston's vehicle, leaving the gravely wounded Alston by the roadside.

A Swift Pursuit

Alston was later discovered by a passing motorist who promptly alerted the authorities. Around the same time, a vehicle fire was reported in Union County, which was later identified as Alston's vehicle. Investigators swiftly developed Plaza as a suspect and located him along with his girlfriend within 24 hours. Plaza confessed to the shooting, and his account was corroborated by his girlfriend, paving the way for a swift administration of justice.

Justice Served

The 8th Circuit Solicitor, David M. Stumbo, lauded the investigative work that led to Plaza's conviction, providing a measure of justice to Alston's family. The sentence serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of senseless violence and stands as a beacon of hope for the healing of Alston's family.