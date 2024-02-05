Blaine Woman Charged with Sexual Misconduct Involving Minors

In a disturbing incident, 38-year-old Allison Leigh Schardin from Blaine is facing charges of third and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has revealed that the charges involve two 15-year-old boys and the alleged crime took place in January at a Roseville hotel.

The Encounter

Schardin was enjoying a 'staycation' with her family at the same hotel where a boys hockey team was lodged for a tournament. It is alleged that she initiated contact with the team members in the hotel pool area, and later took to Snapchat to message one of the boys, asking him to meet her in his room.

Details of the Incident

The affidavit states that despite being aware of their ages, Schardin proceeded to have sexual contact with the boys, who later reported feeling pressured during the incident. The boys eventually asked her to leave the room. However, the interaction did not end there. Schardin is said to have continued to contact them after the incident, even showing up at one of their games and sending them text messages.

Upon her arrest, Schardin admitted to investigators that she had kissed and had sexual contact with the boys. She is scheduled for her first court appearance on Monday. The case serves as a grim reminder that sexual predators can emerge from unexpected quarters, and the need for constant vigilance to protect our children.