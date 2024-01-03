en English
Crime

Black Transgender Woman, Amber Minor, Found Deceased: Shining a Light on the Escalating Violence

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Black Transgender Woman, Amber Minor, Found Deceased: Shining a Light on the Escalating Violence

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the LGBTQ+ community, Amber Minor, a Black transgender woman, was found dead in a driveway in Kansas City, Missouri. The discovery of her lifeless body was made around 8:35 a.m. Raytown police are currently investigating the incident, appealing to the public for any clues that may aid in their inquiry. The TIPS Hotline has been provided for anyone with information, ensuring tipsters can remain anonymous.

Recognizing Amber Minor

Initial reports misgendered and deadnamed Amber Minor, a common issue that plagues the reporting of violence against transgender individuals. However, Kansas City activists soon stepped in to confirm her transgender identity and mourn her passing. The LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City, in conjunction with other local transgender groups, is now striving to provide support to the community in the wake of Minor’s untimely death.

The Alarming Statistics

Minor’s death tragically adds to the growing list of violent fatalities among transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming individuals. The year 2023 alone has witnessed over 30 such deaths in the U.S. It’s crucial to note that these figures are likely underestimated due to the ongoing issue of misgendering and deadnaming of victims. Black transgender women face a disproportionately high risk in this grim statistic, a reality that underscores the urgency of addressing this crisis.

Addressing The Crisis

Efforts are underway to tackle this alarming trend. The City Council passed legislation to strictly limit the use of solitary confinement in New York City jails, a move triggered by the death of Layleen Polanco, a transgender woman who died in solitary confinement at Rikers Island. However, there is a clear need for more comprehensive measures to protect the transgender community from violence. The community and its allies continue to call for justice, equality, and recognition, in hopes of preventing any more senseless loss of life.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

