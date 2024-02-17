Black Eye Fridays and Inmate Justice: A Look Inside Strangeways Prison

Behind the formidable walls of Strangeways, a prison etched in the annals of Britain's penitentiary history for its deadly 1990 riots, an ecosystem thrives on its own set of rules and retributions. A former prison officer unveils the clandestine world within, marked by 'Black Eye Fridays,' a day when unsettled debts culminate in violent resolutions. This practice, among others, contributes to the complex tapestry of life inside one of the nation's most notorious lockups. Amidst the chaos, a paradoxical order is maintained by established criminals, with the attack on child killer Roy Whiting by a cellmate serving as a grim reminder of the inmates' code of justice.

A Glimpse into the Underworld

Strangeways, officially known as HM Prison Manchester, has been a symbol of terror and reform since its establishment. However, the revelation of 'Black Eye Fridays' sheds light on the grim realities faced by those entangled in its web. Inmates indebted to their peers find themselves at a crossroads every Friday; pay up with whatever means available — often through delivering food or other commodities — or face the wrath of physical violence. This weekly ritual underscores the survivalist ethos pervading the prison's air, where power dynamics dictate the terms of existence.

Yet, amidst this harsh environment, a form of governance emerges. High-profile criminals, often serving lengthy sentences, assume roles akin to that of custodians. Tasked with cleaning and other menial jobs, these individuals wield a form of influence, orchestrating a semblance of order within the chaos. Their desire for an 'easy time' behind bars contrasts sharply with the unpredictability and often more violent tendencies of lesser-known offenders, highlighting the complex social hierarchy that exists within the prison's walls.

The Code of Justice

The attack on Roy Whiting, the notorious child killer, by a fellow inmate is emblematic of the unique code of justice that permeates Strangeways. Such incidents underscore the inmates' unwritten laws, where certain crimes are deemed unforgivable, and retribution is meted out beyond the reach of the official legal system. This brutal form of justice reflects the inmates' efforts to maintain a moral order within an environment designed to punish.

The former prison officer's accounts reveal the intricate balance maintained by the prison staff in navigating these internal dynamics. Working alongside known figures such as Paul Massey, dubbed 'Mr. Big' in Salford's criminal underworld, officers find themselves in a delicate dance of power and diplomacy. Their objective is not only to uphold the law but to manage a volatile microcosm with its leadership, norms, and penalties.

Rebuilding from the Ashes

The deadly riots of 1990, which resulted in the tragic loss of both inmate and officer lives, marked a turning point for Strangeways. The ensuing reconstruction, costing £80 million, aimed not only at physical rebuilding but at transforming the prison into a facility capable of more effectively managing the complexities of inmate relations and rehabilitation. Despite these efforts, the ex-officer's revelations indicate that the shadows of the past linger, manifesting in practices like 'Black Eye Fridays' and the inmates' self-governance.

The insights into life inside Strangeways, provided by a former officer, paint a vivid picture of a community bound by its unique laws, leadership, and loyalties. From the violence that underpins 'Black Eye Fridays' to the established criminals' role in maintaining order, these elements contribute to the ongoing narrative of one of Britain's most infamous prisons. As Strangeways continues to evolve, the stories emerging from its depths remain a testament to the resilience, despair, and humanity that coexist behind its walls.