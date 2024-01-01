en English
Crime

BJP IT Cell Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Gang Rape Case

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Three men, Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan, and Saksham Patel, allegedly affiliated with the BJP IT cell, have been arrested in connection with the gang rape of a student at the prestigious IIT-BHU. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the nation, took place on November 1st, and the arrests were made following an intensive investigation by the Varanasi Police.

Unraveling the Incident

The victim, a 20-year-old student at IIT-BHU, reported being forcibly taken to a secluded area within the university premises, where she was disrobed, sexually assaulted, and filmed at gunpoint. The incident has led to widespread protests, with thousands of students participating in a sit-in demanding justice.

Political Implications

The arrests have sparked a political controversy in Uttar Pradesh, especially due to the alleged ties of the accused with the BJP IT cell. Opposition leaders from the Samajwadi Party and Congress have accused the BJP of attempting to suppress the matter due to the proximity of the accused to senior BJP leaders.

Legal Proceedings

The accused have confessed to the crime and are currently in judicial custody. They could potentially face charges under the National Security Act and the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The victim’s statement, recorded before a Magistrate on November 8th, has led to additional charges of gang rape and outraging a woman’s modesty being added to the list of charges against the accused.

Crime India Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

