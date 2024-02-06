Bitsonic CEO Jailed for Seven Years in Landmark Crypto Fraud Case

In a landmark case that has shaken the cryptocurrency industry, Jinwook Shin, the CEO of the once-prominent digital assets exchange, Bitsonic, has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Shin was convicted for orchestrating a multimillion-dollar fraud that defrauded over a hundred investors.

A Deceptive Scheme

Shin, in collusion with Bitsonic's Vice President, masterminded fraudulent activities that involved inflating the trading volume and price of Bitsonic Coin. This was achieved by first purchasing coins in the transaction system, a process facilitated by a computer program operated by the Vice President. The duo's deceptive scheme led to them amassing approximately 10 billion won ($7.5 million) in cash and virtual assets.

The Trial and Conviction

The case was tried at the Seoul Eastern District Court Criminal Agreement Division 12. Apart from Shin, Bitsonic's Vice President was also convicted and received a one-year prison sentence for his part in the fraud. Notably, the trial did not involve preliminary detention for either of the accused.

The Implications

This case has sent shockwaves through the South Korean cryptocurrency industry. It serves as a stern reminder of the potential risks within the sector, accentuating the need for robust regulations. The future of Bitsonic remains uncertain, and industry experts anticipate increased scrutiny and stricter regulations for cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea in the aftermath of this case.