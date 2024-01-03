en English
Crime

Bite Incident at Noida’s Gaur City-2: Domestic Worker Attacked by German Shepherd

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Bite Incident at Noida’s Gaur City-2: Domestic Worker Attacked by German Shepherd

In a startling incident within the quiet confines of Noida’s Gaur City-2, a domestic worker found herself on the receiving end of an unexpected German Shepherd’s bite. The encounter took place within the Galaxy Royal Society apartment complex, a sprawling residential area under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh Police Station.

Unexpected Encounter

The domestic worker, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading towards the 18th floor of the building when the incident occurred. A German Shepherd, known for its protective instincts, had managed to slip through an open apartment door and confronted the unsuspecting worker. Within moments, the dog lunged, leaving the worker with a deep bite on her hand.

Swift Response by the Apartment Owner

Upon hearing the commotion, the owner of the apartment reacted promptly. Ensuring the worker’s immediate medical attention, the owner accompanied her to a nearby hospital where she received a rabies vaccination and first aid for the bite.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Following the traumatic incident, the domestic worker exercised her legal rights, lodging a written complaint with the Bisrakh Police Station. The local law enforcement has since begun the legal process, conducting an investigation based on the complaint. As of now, the status of the investigation remains pending, with additional details about the case expected to be released soon.

Crime
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

