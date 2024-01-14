en English
Crime

Bishop of Chelmsford Reflects on Brother’s Murder and Its Profound Impact

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Bishop of Chelmsford Reflects on Brother’s Murder and Its Profound Impact

Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, the Bishop of Chelmsford, opened up about the profound impact of her brother Bahram’s murder in 1980 on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs. The tragic event, which took place in Tehran when Bahram was only 24 and Guli was 14, prompted her family’s relocation to the UK and had a lasting influence on Dr Francis-Dehqani’s life.

The Tragic Loss of a Brother

Bahram, who was a university teacher in Tehran, was ambushed in his car and shot by two young men. The news of his murder was shockingly relayed to Guli by a classmate at school. The loss of her brother, described as a personal tragedy, sent ripples through her life, setting her and her family on a journey to a new home, a new life in the United Kingdom.

A Journey Shaped by Tragedy

Following their relocation, Dr Francis-Dehqani pursued music at Nottingham University, worked for the BBC, and ultimately, returned to her faith. She was ordained as a priest, breaking barriers as the first minority ethnic woman to become a bishop in the UK. This historical achievement underlines the strength of her journey, a journey shaped by the tragic loss of her beloved brother, Bahram.

The Role of Personal Experiences in Spiritual Leadership

Dr Francis-Dehqani also touched upon her unique life experiences and their contribution to her role within the Church of England. She expressed that she felt she represented something beyond herself, a sentiment that speaks volumes about her dedication and commitment. Her appearance on Desert Island Discs, where she shared music tracks significant to her and revealed that she would bring ‘The Book of Kings,’ an epic Persian poem, and her photo albums to a desert island, provided further insights into her persona and the experiences that have shaped her.

From the tragic loss of her brother in Tehran to her remarkable journey in the UK, Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani’s story is a testament to resilience, faith, and the power of personal experiences in shaping one’s path. Her brother’s loss was a turning point that changed the course of her life, ultimately leading her to a place of spiritual leadership and representation.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

