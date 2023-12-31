Bishop Kukah Condemns Plateau Massacre, Raises Alarm Over Looming Religious Conflict in Nigeria

The underbelly of Nigeria lies exposed as Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto voices deep concern over the recent massacre in Plateau State. Describing the attack as a war against the Nigerian state and its people, the Bishop’s words echo the growing despair among Nigerians about the government’s capacity to protect them.

Massacre on Christmas Eve

An eerie silence fell upon 17 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs on Christmas eve as over 200 innocent lives were snuffed out. The attackers, dubbed ‘children of darkness’ by Bishop Kukah, seemed intent on inciting a larger religious conflict, their actions resonating with brutal clarity.

The State’s Struggle to Maintain Peace

The Nigerian state and its security agencies have come under fire for their apparent inability to stem the tide of violence and prevent further loss of life. The massacre, a chilling testament to the depth of the crisis, raises serious questions about the identity, motives, and support behind the killers. Is this part of a broader plan to gain power in Nigeria?

Bishop Kukah’s Call to Action

Bishop Kukah, renowned for his outspoken views, has urged the nation to confront this threat head-on. He warned against becoming desensitized to the violence, pushing for a collective awakening to the realities of the situation. As the nation grapples with the aftermath of the attacks, the Bishop’s words serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action and accountability.