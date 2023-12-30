Bishop Kukah Condemns Plateau Killings, Calls for Security Overhaul

In a profound statement condemning the incessant killings on the Plateau, Bishop Matthew Hassan-Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has expressed his belief that these attacks are more than mere herder-farmer clashes. The Bishop has emphasized that the assailants operate under a specific ideology and are attempting to create their version of Nigeria. Over 200 lives have been claimed in the recent spate of violence.

‘Sons of Satan’ Targeting Christmas Joy

Communicating through his spokesman, Chris Omotosho, Bishop Kukah deplored the Christmas Eve assaults in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State. He labelled the attackers as ‘sons of Satan,’ accusing them of intentionally disrupting the festive joy of Christmas. The Bishop has openly questioned the origins, motivations, and sponsors of these killers.

The North: A Breeding Ground for Extremism

Bishop Kukah expressed his distress over the transformation of the north into a breeding ground for extremist groups, including Boko Haram and bandits. He emphasized the need for a more strategic approach towards rebuilding community cohesion and resilience, underscoring the importance of mending hearts over physical infrastructure.

A Call for Security Overhaul

Criticizing the military for intelligence failures, Bishop Kukah has made a resounding call for a revamp of the national security architecture. He advocates for transparency in investigations and accountability as a means to build public confidence. He has urged President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action to restore legitimacy and security, warning that the government’s legitimacy hangs on resolving the insecurity.

In conclusion, Bishop Kukah’s statement serves as a reminder of the escalating violence and the urgent need for the government to take action. He has called on the intelligence community to uncover the truth behind these killers, emphasizing that these are not just conflicts between herders and farmers but strategic attacks orchestrated by ‘sons of Satan’ with a clear agenda.