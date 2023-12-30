Bishop Kukah Casts Plateau Killers as ‘Sons of Satan’, Calls for Decisive Action

On the 30th of December 2023, Bishop Matthew Kukah, the spiritual shepherd of Sokoto Diocese, expressed profound sorrow and condemnation over the recent killings in Plateau State, Nigeria. In his damning statement, he casts the killers as ‘invisible men’, showering ‘gifts of death and destruction’, and aligning them with the ‘deepest pit of hell’. He labels them as ‘children of darkness’ and ‘sons of Satan’.

The Carnage in Northern Nigeria

The Bishop criticizes the indiscriminate violence that has stained the northern states of Nigeria with blood and tears. He critiques the Nigerian state and its security agencies for their seeming incapacity to address the crisis, painting them as passive observers to the violence.

He underscores the killers’ disregard for religion, region, or ethnicity, highlighting that both churches and mosques, Christians and Muslims, have been affected. This indiscriminate violence, he notes, transcends the often-cited narrative of clashes over resources between herders and farmers.

Unanswered Questions

Bishop Kukah raises probing questions about the identity of the killers, their sponsors, and their motives. He challenges the notion that these are mere resource-related conflicts, suggesting the presence of a deeper, more sinister agenda. He questions whether there is a long-term plan to seize power in Nigeria, a hint that the violence may be politically motivated.

Call to Action

Kukah calls upon President Tinubu’s government to take decisive action to restore legitimacy and security. He encapsulates the citizens’ feelings of humiliation and betrayal due to the government’s perceived inaction.

He urges the Intelligence community to uncover the truth behind these killers, who he describes as professionals possibly backed by powerful sponsors embedded within the state’s architecture. He implores the government to unmask these ‘sons of Satan’ and bring them to justice.

The Bishop’s statement is a cry for answers and an end to the violence that has engulfed the region, a plea for justice and peace.