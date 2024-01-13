en English
Crime

BIRS Cracks Down on Illegal Tax Collection in Makurdi

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
BIRS Cracks Down on Illegal Tax Collection in Makurdi

In a concerted effort against illegal tax collection, the Benue State Internal Revenue Services (BIRS) has apprehended four individuals in Makurdi, the state capital of Benue State, Nigeria. The operation, which was carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Services and the Nigeria Police Force, took place at the Lafia Park in the North Bank area.

Unlawful Extortion Uncovered

The suspects were caught in the act of extorting money from petty traders under the guise of being staff members of the Makurdi Local Government Area Market Committee. This falsified claim was quickly debunked upon contacting the caretaker chairman of the Makurdi Local Government Area, James Dwem, who confirmed that the individuals in question had no authorization to collect any form of revenue.

BIRS’ Stance on Criminal Activities

Following the arrests, BIRS Media Officer, Jacinta Bernard, reiterated the agency’s staunch stance against such criminal activities. She emphasized that the BIRS maintains a strict policy against extortion, corruption, and unauthorized tax collection. This recent operation forms part of the continuous efforts by the agency to purge the system of fraudulent actors and safeguard the interests of law-abiding citizens.

Continued Vigilance Against Unlawful Practices

The successful apprehension of these illegal tax collectors sends a strong message to fraudulent individuals exploiting the hard work of petty traders. It underlines the resolve of the BIRS, in collaboration with other security agencies, to put an end to such exploitative practices. With this ongoing vigilance, the hope is to eliminate all forms of corruption and reinforce the integrity of the tax collection system in the state.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

