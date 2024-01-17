Birmingham Police Raid: Over 700 Cannabis Plants Seized in Bust

On January 10, Birmingham police unearthed a substantial suspected cannabis factory at an industrial unit on Barr Street, seizing over 700 plants and an array of cultivation equipment spread over two floors. The operation, part of ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crime in the area, led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man, Sina Xhelo, with no fixed address.

Arrest and Charges

Sina Xhelo was apprehended at the scene and later charged with drug cultivation. During his initial hearing at Birmingham Magistrates Court on January 12, he was remanded in custody. He is scheduled to reappear in court, this time at Birmingham Crown Court, on February 9.

The Risks of Cannabis Farms

West Midlands Police highlighted the hazards associated with cannabis farms, including the risk of fire due to illegally bypassed electrical supplies, as was the case here. The authorities swiftly intervened, making the electrical supply safe and dismantling the operation.

Community Impact

Police also stressed the wider implications of such illicit activities, particularly how they perpetuate a cycle of crime and community harm. The seizure and subsequent destruction of the cannabis plants and equipment not only prevent these drugs from reaching the streets, but also thwart the profits from funding other criminal activities.

The seized plants and equipment will undergo a forensic examination before they are destroyed, providing potential leads to other related criminal enterprises.