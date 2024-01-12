en English
Crime

Bird Sanctuary Owner Banned for Life: A Tale of Neglect and Cruelty

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
Bird Sanctuary Owner Banned for Life: A Tale of Neglect and Cruelty

67-year-old Carol Gravenor, proprietor of the Caerphilly Bird Rescue in South Wales, has been issued a lifetime ban from keeping animals. The ruling follows the disturbing discovery of numerous dead and injured wild birds at her sanctuary. In an inspection conducted by the RSPCA in April 2023, the birds were found residing in unhygienic and dangerous conditions.

Disturbing Findings

Among the suffering avian species was a peregrine falcon, caged in a space too cramped for it to fully extend its wings. Most alarming was that the creature was missing an eye. The falcon, along with 20 other birds, was in such a deteriorated state that euthanasia was the only humane option left. The Caerphilly Bird Rescue was a well-respected charity for bird rehabilitation, run by Gravenor and her late husband Ray until his demise in 2021.

Range of Neglected Birds

During the inspection, a variety of birds such as pigeons, blackbirds, crows, jackdaws, and a common buzzard were discovered in various states of neglect. Shockingly, 20 birds were found deceased. Gravenor acknowledged six animal welfare offences and was handed a 14-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Defence Plea

Gravenor’s defence pointed to her struggle with the respiratory condition psittacosis and the loss of her husband. RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben highlighted the necessary commitment required in keeping and rehabilitating wild birds. He noted that sanctuary owners often fail to recognize the severity of problems at their establishments until it’s irrevocably late.

Crime United Kingdom
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

