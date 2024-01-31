Bipolar Man Sentenced to 70 Months for Pointing Gun at Spokane Police Officer

Reily Arambul, a 28-year-old man with a history of mental illness and drug abuse, has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for pointing a gun at a Spokane Police Officer in 2020. Arambul has had mental health issues since elementary school and is diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Despite his life being intermittently interwoven with various mental health programs, his struggles have been persistent and disabling.

A History of Felonies

With a rap sheet extending across multiple states, Arambul's past is tainted with a history of felonies. His legal journey reached a tipping point when he attempted to seize control of a vehicle, which led to a chase and a subsequent standoff with Officer Chris Johnson. The confrontation culminated with Arambul pointing his gun at Johnson, who retaliated with a shot that missed its mark. Arambul was apprehended and initially saw himself facing charges in Spokane County Superior Court.

Federal Indictment and Guilty Plea

However, the charges were later elevated to a federal level when Arambul was indicted for illegal possession of a firearm. The state charges were subsequently dropped. Arambul chose to plead guilty and was due to be sentenced on January 10. However, an alleged incident involving suboxone forced the postponement of his sentencing.

Sentencing and Future Prospects

Despite Arambul's proclamation of his desire for change and treatment, Judge Mary Dimke sentenced him to nearly six years in prison, a decision closely paralleling the prosecutor's recommendation. Judge Dimke also suggested that Arambul be placed in a medical facility for stabilization prior to serving his sentence. The importance of addressing his mental health issues was underscored by his attorney's request for a five-year sentence and initial placement in a medical facility.