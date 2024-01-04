en English
Crime

Biloxi Shooting Suspect Eddie Demetrius Baker Surrenders

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Biloxi Shooting Suspect Eddie Demetrius Baker Surrenders

Eddie Demetrius Baker, a 29-year-old man, has been arrested following a voluntary surrender at the Biloxi Police Department. He was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in on a Wednesday, in connection with a homicide warrant. The case revolves around a shooting that occurred on November 10, in Biloxi, that claimed the life of 31-year-old Marcus Moore.

Arrest Warrant and Surrender

Baker’s arrest came after the Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued a warrant. The arrest warrant was in relation to the fatal shooting incident on Esters Boulevard in Biloxi. In the aftermath of the crime, Biloxi officers followed a trail of blood that led them to Moore’s lifeless body.

Second Suspect in Custody

In the same case, another suspect, Tymos Carter, had already been apprehended on December 12 at his residence in Hattiesburg by local police and U.S. Marshals. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with information to contact the Biloxi PD Criminal Investigation unit or Crime Stoppers.

Detention and Pending Court Appearance

Following their arrests, both Baker and Carter are currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. They are being detained without bond, as they await their initial court appearances. The tragic incident marks a grim chapter in Biloxi’s criminal history, as the city grapples with the reality of such a violent crime.

Crime Law United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

