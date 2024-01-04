Biloxi Shooting Suspect Eddie Demetrius Baker Surrenders

Eddie Demetrius Baker, a 29-year-old man, has been arrested following a voluntary surrender at the Biloxi Police Department. He was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in on a Wednesday, in connection with a homicide warrant. The case revolves around a shooting that occurred on November 10, in Biloxi, that claimed the life of 31-year-old Marcus Moore.

Arrest Warrant and Surrender

Baker’s arrest came after the Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued a warrant. The arrest warrant was in relation to the fatal shooting incident on Esters Boulevard in Biloxi. In the aftermath of the crime, Biloxi officers followed a trail of blood that led them to Moore’s lifeless body.

Second Suspect in Custody

In the same case, another suspect, Tymos Carter, had already been apprehended on December 12 at his residence in Hattiesburg by local police and U.S. Marshals. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with information to contact the Biloxi PD Criminal Investigation unit or Crime Stoppers.

Detention and Pending Court Appearance

Following their arrests, both Baker and Carter are currently being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. They are being detained without bond, as they await their initial court appearances. The tragic incident marks a grim chapter in Biloxi’s criminal history, as the city grapples with the reality of such a violent crime.