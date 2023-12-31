en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bike Theft Epidemic in London: A Rise in Crime and Fear

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:23 am EST
Bike Theft Epidemic in London: A Rise in Crime and Fear

In London, an alarming rise in bicycle thefts has sparked widespread concern among both cyclists and authorities. Within the span of a single year, nearly 770 bikes, some with values reaching up to £15,000, have been stolen, amounting to an average of two thefts per day. The method of theft is often violent, involving moped-riding criminals who knock over unsuspecting commuters and employ intimidation tactics such as brandishing knives.

Thieves Operating with ‘Shopping Lists’

Victims have divulged that these thieves seem to be operating with ‘shopping lists,’ specifically identifying high-value makes and models. Brompton folding bikes and electrically assisted machines feature prominently among the preferred targets. It is suspected that the majority of these stolen bicycles are being shipped overseas by organized crime groups to avoid detection and tracing.

The Cycling Community’s Growing Fear and Criticism

The Regent’s Park Cyclists group has drawn attention to the frequent occurrence of these incidents, highlighting the growing fear within the cycling community. They have criticized what they perceive as the police’s lack of urgency in dealing with the matter. In a stark contrast, the Metropolitan Police have emphasized their efforts to curb bike theft, citing the Cycle Crime Reduction partnership, increased patrolling in high-risk areas, and initiatives aimed at educating cyclists on secure storage and bike registration.

Bike Thefts: A Nationwide Issue

The issue of bike theft is not confined to London; cities like Manchester and Bristol have also been grappling with similar problems. In a notable incident that underscores the severity of the issue, an explorer who had cycled around the globe had his bicycle stolen in London. Data from the previous year has revealed that cyclists in London, the Thames Valley, and Greater Manchester are at a significantly higher risk of bike theft compared to other regions in England.

0
Crime Transportation United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

COVID-19 Relief Fund Fraud: U.S. Loses $280 Billion to Fraudsters

By BNN Correspondents

Family Tragedy in Rajasthan: Couple and Daughter Found Murdered, Son Suspected

By Rafia Tasleem

Germany Grapples with Persistent ATM Explosions; Over 470 Attacks This Year

By Safak Costu

Stabbing at Award-winning Indian Restaurant in Bournemouth, Investigation Underway

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Mumbai Police Inspector's Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler ...
@Crime · 18 mins
Mumbai Police Inspector's Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler ...
heart comment 0
ISIS-Linked Murder Trial of British Botanists Set to Resume: Prosecutor Recusal Sought

By Mazhar Abbas

ISIS-Linked Murder Trial of British Botanists Set to Resume: Prosecutor Recusal Sought
Mumbai Cop Disguises as Food Delivery Agent to Nab Drug Peddler

By Rafia Tasleem

Mumbai Cop Disguises as Food Delivery Agent to Nab Drug Peddler
Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed

By Salman Khan

Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed
Madurai CID Makes Significant Strides in Combating Ration Rice Smuggling in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Madurai CID Makes Significant Strides in Combating Ration Rice Smuggling in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
16 seconds
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
27 seconds
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
3 mins
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
7 mins
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
9 mins
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
9 mins
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
10 mins
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
11 mins
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
11 mins
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
49 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app