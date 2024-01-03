Bihar’s Unusual Heists: From Ponds to Bridges

Bihar, a state in India, has recently come under the spotlight for a series of highly unusual thefts. The latest case originates from Darbhanga district, where an entire pond was stolen. The theft was orchestrated by the local land mafia, who filled the pond with soil over a period of 10-15 days, with the intention of converting the water body into property development. This audacious act underscores the bold nature of crimes in Bihar and suggests a level of sophistication in criminal activities that could rival the plotlines of heist movies such as ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ and ‘Money Heist.’

Stealing the Unstealable

The incident occurred in the Mithila region near the Vishwavidyalaya area. Government records reveal that approximately 36 ponds have been stolen in this area. The land grabbers filled the ponds with soil, thereby taking possession of the land. The local residents reported the illegal activities to the police, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. The land around the ponds, primarily used for fish farming, is now under threat from these bold criminals. The local court has been roped in to prevent further illegal activities, and environmental authorities have been urged to take necessary actions to protect the ponds and the surrounding ecosystem.

The Silent Authorities

This incident is not an isolated case. The local administrative authorities have been largely negligent, causing frustration among local residents and activists. It was found that around 200 out of 350 ponds in Darbhanga have been filled up in the last three decades, and 2-3 ponds are being encroached upon by the land mafia every year. The government and local authorities have failed to uphold National Green Tribunal orders and have been less than truthful about pond encroachment in their reports to the court. Despite activists’ efforts, the encroachment and filling of ponds continue unabated.

Beyond the Pond: Other Heists of Bihar

The pond theft is the latest in a string of peculiar heists in Bihar. Earlier in 2022, two other significant thefts were reported. One incident involved the dismantling of a 60-ft long steel bridge in Sasaram district, while another case saw the theft of a diesel engine from a railway yard in Begusarai. These daring crimes highlight the boldness and ingenuity of criminals in Bihar.

In light of these unusual thefts, a humorous suggestion has been made that Bihar could potentially ‘monetize’ this unique skill set. The state could consider opening an anti-thievery training center. The underlying idea is simple: to catch a sophisticated criminal, one might need to employ methods akin to those used by the criminals themselves.