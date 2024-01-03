en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bihar’s Unusual Heists: From Ponds to Bridges

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
Bihar’s Unusual Heists: From Ponds to Bridges

Bihar, a state in India, has recently come under the spotlight for a series of highly unusual thefts. The latest case originates from Darbhanga district, where an entire pond was stolen. The theft was orchestrated by the local land mafia, who filled the pond with soil over a period of 10-15 days, with the intention of converting the water body into property development. This audacious act underscores the bold nature of crimes in Bihar and suggests a level of sophistication in criminal activities that could rival the plotlines of heist movies such as ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ and ‘Money Heist.’

Stealing the Unstealable

The incident occurred in the Mithila region near the Vishwavidyalaya area. Government records reveal that approximately 36 ponds have been stolen in this area. The land grabbers filled the ponds with soil, thereby taking possession of the land. The local residents reported the illegal activities to the police, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. The land around the ponds, primarily used for fish farming, is now under threat from these bold criminals. The local court has been roped in to prevent further illegal activities, and environmental authorities have been urged to take necessary actions to protect the ponds and the surrounding ecosystem.

The Silent Authorities

This incident is not an isolated case. The local administrative authorities have been largely negligent, causing frustration among local residents and activists. It was found that around 200 out of 350 ponds in Darbhanga have been filled up in the last three decades, and 2-3 ponds are being encroached upon by the land mafia every year. The government and local authorities have failed to uphold National Green Tribunal orders and have been less than truthful about pond encroachment in their reports to the court. Despite activists’ efforts, the encroachment and filling of ponds continue unabated.

Beyond the Pond: Other Heists of Bihar

The pond theft is the latest in a string of peculiar heists in Bihar. Earlier in 2022, two other significant thefts were reported. One incident involved the dismantling of a 60-ft long steel bridge in Sasaram district, while another case saw the theft of a diesel engine from a railway yard in Begusarai. These daring crimes highlight the boldness and ingenuity of criminals in Bihar.

In light of these unusual thefts, a humorous suggestion has been made that Bihar could potentially ‘monetize’ this unique skill set. The state could consider opening an anti-thievery training center. The underlying idea is simple: to catch a sophisticated criminal, one might need to employ methods akin to those used by the criminals themselves.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
19 seconds ago
Fatal Shooting in Baton Rouge: A Possible Heat of Passion Incident
In the early hours of Tuesday, January 2nd, a tragic incident unfolded on the 2700 block of Main Street near Laurel Street in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) confirmed the arrest of 23-year-old Darren Knox, following a fatal shooting that claimed the life of 37-year-old Cynthia Lamb. Arrest and Charges Shortly
Fatal Shooting in Baton Rouge: A Possible Heat of Passion Incident
Press Freedom Under Threat: The Dispatch Newspaper Faces Intimidation Over Suicide Coverage
6 mins ago
Press Freedom Under Threat: The Dispatch Newspaper Faces Intimidation Over Suicide Coverage
Foster Child Speaks Out: Alleges Abuse in Marler Household on Casper Mountain
6 mins ago
Foster Child Speaks Out: Alleges Abuse in Marler Household on Casper Mountain
Texas Woman Loses $5,000 in Jury Duty Phone Scam
1 min ago
Texas Woman Loses $5,000 in Jury Duty Phone Scam
Havre Police Department Engages in Multiple Arrests and Emergencies
3 mins ago
Havre Police Department Engages in Multiple Arrests and Emergencies
Wave of Cat Killings in France: A Disturbing Tale of Animal Abuse
4 mins ago
Wave of Cat Killings in France: A Disturbing Tale of Animal Abuse
Latest Headlines
World News
Exciting Changes to Icebox Map Set to Shift VALORANT Meta
34 seconds
Exciting Changes to Icebox Map Set to Shift VALORANT Meta
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
1 min
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
1 min
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
2 mins
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
2 mins
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
2 mins
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
3 mins
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
3 mins
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
3 mins
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
20 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app