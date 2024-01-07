Bihar’s Growing Narcotics Crisis: The Unintended Consequence of Prohibition

In the heartland of Bihar, India, a silent specter is looming large with the escalating use of narcotics becoming a growing concern. The enforcement of prohibition, aimed at curbing the alcohol menace, has unwittingly paved the way for an alternate and potentially more hazardous addiction.

The Fallout of Prohibition

Opposition party, BJP, has been vocal in criticizing the Nitish Kumar-led government for its purported failure to implement prohibition effectively. The party has highlighted the disturbing trend of illicit liquor-related deaths and a subsequent surge in the use of narcotic substances. The situation is further complicated by the involvement of women and children, in both consumption and supply, escalating concerns for Bihar Police.

The Road to Addiction

The journey into the abyss of addiction often starts innocuously with substances like cigarettes, drawing in many young individuals, including teenagers. Gradually, they move on to harder narcotics like marijuana and smack. Individuals moving to larger cities like Patna for work, find themselves ensnared in the clutches of drug addiction, often ending up in de-addiction centres.

The Unseen Players

Drug dealers, in a calculated move, are involving women from slums and shanties in drug trafficking, as they are less likely to be detected by the police. This grim reality came to light when Patna Police registered over 50 drug trafficking cases and arrested more than 110 individuals in 2023, seizing sizable quantities of various narcotics. However, the successes in capturing small-time peddlers do not translate into apprehending the kingpins of drug smuggling. These major players are more cautious and harder to catch, often operating clandestinely through districts bordering Nepal, where drug smuggling is rampant.

A Call for Collective Vigilance

Local authorities emphasize the importance of community vigilance alongside law enforcement efforts to protect the future generations from drug addiction. The fight against narcotics is not merely a battle of law enforcement but also a war for societal preservation. As the state of Bihar grapples with this crisis, the question remains whether the collective will of the community and the government can turn the tide against this growing menace.

