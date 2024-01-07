en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bihar’s Growing Narcotics Crisis: The Unintended Consequence of Prohibition

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Bihar’s Growing Narcotics Crisis: The Unintended Consequence of Prohibition

In the heartland of Bihar, India, a silent specter is looming large with the escalating use of narcotics becoming a growing concern. The enforcement of prohibition, aimed at curbing the alcohol menace, has unwittingly paved the way for an alternate and potentially more hazardous addiction.

(Read Also: Demystifying Public Provident Fund (PPF): An Insight into Benefits, Returns, and Extension Rules)

The Fallout of Prohibition

Opposition party, BJP, has been vocal in criticizing the Nitish Kumar-led government for its purported failure to implement prohibition effectively. The party has highlighted the disturbing trend of illicit liquor-related deaths and a subsequent surge in the use of narcotic substances. The situation is further complicated by the involvement of women and children, in both consumption and supply, escalating concerns for Bihar Police.

The Road to Addiction

The journey into the abyss of addiction often starts innocuously with substances like cigarettes, drawing in many young individuals, including teenagers. Gradually, they move on to harder narcotics like marijuana and smack. Individuals moving to larger cities like Patna for work, find themselves ensnared in the clutches of drug addiction, often ending up in de-addiction centres.

(Read Also: EdTech and the Future-Ready Workforce: India’s Tech Landscape in 2024)

The Unseen Players

Drug dealers, in a calculated move, are involving women from slums and shanties in drug trafficking, as they are less likely to be detected by the police. This grim reality came to light when Patna Police registered over 50 drug trafficking cases and arrested more than 110 individuals in 2023, seizing sizable quantities of various narcotics. However, the successes in capturing small-time peddlers do not translate into apprehending the kingpins of drug smuggling. These major players are more cautious and harder to catch, often operating clandestinely through districts bordering Nepal, where drug smuggling is rampant.

A Call for Collective Vigilance

Local authorities emphasize the importance of community vigilance alongside law enforcement efforts to protect the future generations from drug addiction. The fight against narcotics is not merely a battle of law enforcement but also a war for societal preservation. As the state of Bihar grapples with this crisis, the question remains whether the collective will of the community and the government can turn the tide against this growing menace.

Read More

0
Crime India Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Two Apprehended for $10,000 Shoplifting at Albuquerque Target
In Albuquerque, New Mexico, two individuals, Andrew Niha and Latoya Jones, have been arrested for a significant retail crime. The duo allegedly shoplifted over $10,000 worth of merchandise from a local Target store, located on Paseo del Norte and I-25. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that Niha and Jones filled a shopping cart with goods
Two Apprehended for $10,000 Shoplifting at Albuquerque Target
Burnt Aircraft in Jamaican Swamp: Echoes of a Drug Trafficking Past?
12 mins ago
Burnt Aircraft in Jamaican Swamp: Echoes of a Drug Trafficking Past?
Montebello Resident Charged with Making Bomb Threats Against Bank
12 mins ago
Montebello Resident Charged with Making Bomb Threats Against Bank
Two Arrested Following Police Chase and Evasion in Pepperell, MA
2 mins ago
Two Arrested Following Police Chase and Evasion in Pepperell, MA
Missouri Man Charged for Planting Bomb Near Police Officer
3 mins ago
Missouri Man Charged for Planting Bomb Near Police Officer
Hyderabad Woman Allegedly Murdered by Son, Daughter-in-law over Property Dispute
6 mins ago
Hyderabad Woman Allegedly Murdered by Son, Daughter-in-law over Property Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
16 seconds
U.S. National Debt Peaks at $34 Trillion Amid Political Friction
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Commits to Improved Transparency Following Hospitalization
48 seconds
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Commits to Improved Transparency Following Hospitalization
Texas Tech Triumphs Over Texas in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
49 seconds
Texas Tech Triumphs Over Texas in Collegiate Basketball Showdown
Disappointment and Reflection: Frosinone's Coach on Monza Defeat
1 min
Disappointment and Reflection: Frosinone's Coach on Monza Defeat
Girls' Prep Basketball: Recent Match Outcomes and Key Results
1 min
Girls' Prep Basketball: Recent Match Outcomes and Key Results
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Games: A Surge of Victories
2 mins
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Games: A Surge of Victories
FA Cup Clash: Manchester City versus Huddersfield
2 mins
FA Cup Clash: Manchester City versus Huddersfield
Bryce Cotton's Standout Performance Positions Him for Potential Fourth MVP Title
2 mins
Bryce Cotton's Standout Performance Positions Him for Potential Fourth MVP Title
Texas A&M Football: A Game-Changing Roster Shuffle Through Transfer Portal
2 mins
Texas A&M Football: A Game-Changing Roster Shuffle Through Transfer Portal
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app