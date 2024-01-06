en English
Crime

Bihar STF Unveils Illegal Gun Factory in Munger: A Major Blow to the Arms Underworld

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Bihar STF Unveils Illegal Gun Factory in Munger: A Major Blow to the Arms Underworld

On a chilly January morning, in the heart of the Munger district in Bihar, India, the echoes of a clandestine operation by the Bihar Special Task Force (STF) reverberated through the landscape. The target – an illegal gun manufacturing factory, nestled in the rugged terrains of Mandare Hills, under the jurisdiction of the Shampur police station. As the dust settled, the magnitude of the find began to unfold.

A Tangible Takedown

The operation led to the arrest of Mohammad Zahid, a notorious figure in the region’s underworld and identified as an arms smuggler. His name was not unfamiliar to those in the law enforcement circles, as he had previous links to the Mirzapur Bardah police station area. This marked a significant victory in the ongoing battle against the illegal arms trade.

Seizure and Significance

The STF’s haul from the factory was considerable. Among the items seized were five 7.65mm pistols, two semi-finished pistols, ten magazines, one drill machine, five base machines, and five Hexa blades. But it didn’t stop there. Adding to the list were 49 reti (a form of coarse sand used in weapon construction), and a host of springs and small parts intended for the production of firearms. Each of these items, though seemingly innocuous individually, formed an integral part of a chilling production line of homemade weapons.

Continuing the Crusade

The discovery of the factory and the subsequent arrest is more than a mere blip on the radar. It represents a significant stride in the ongoing efforts to dismantle the illegal arms trade that has been casting a long shadow over the region. The police force, undeterred by the challenges that lie ahead, continues its relentless pursuit to ensure the safety and security of its residents. The echoing message is clear: those who manufacture fear will themselves have to fear the long arm of the law.

Crime India Law
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

