Crime

Bihar Impersonator Arrested for Fraudulent Attempt to Secure a Teaching Position

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
Bihar Impersonator Arrested for Fraudulent Attempt to Secure a Teaching Position

In a surprising turn of events in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, Devendra Kumar Mahto, a man posing as a teacher, was arrested after he failed a biometric verification test during his attempt to join a government middle school. The verification process brought to light discrepancies in Mahto’s Aadhar number, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) roll number, and teacher ID, against the biometric data including fingerprints, photograph, and retina scan.

Impersonator Uncovered Through Biometric Verification

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted a biometric verification for newly appointed teachers at ML Academy School, where Mahto’s impersonation scheme was uncovered. During the verification, it was found that Mahto was trying to impersonate another individual, Navin Kumar, from the Fulparas area of Madhubani district. The photograph and fingerprints of Navin Kumar, who had appeared for the BPSC examination under Mahto’s name, did not match those of Mahto, leading to the revelation of the fraud.

Swift Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Upon the discovery of the fraud, the duty magistrate at the school detained Mahto and transferred him to Laheriasarai police station for further legal proceedings. Upon arrest, Mahto confessed to the impersonation scheme. The police also recovered a sum of three lakh thirty-nine thousand rupees from Mahto’s bag, suggesting a larger conspiracy.

Implications and Further Investigation

This incident has raised serious questions on the integrity of the teacher selection process in Bihar. The authorities have taken swift action against the fraudulent attempt and are conducting further investigations to uncover any additional fraudulent activities. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of rigorous verification processes in hiring, especially in the education sector which shapes the future of our society.

Crime Education India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

