In a distinct turn of events, the family of a 20-year-old woman, who was brutally raped and murdered, has filed a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Biden administration. The suspect, reportedly affiliated with the notorious MS-13 gang, was an undocumented immigrant who entered the U.S. as an unaccompanied minor and was consequently released under the administration's immigration policies.

Advertisment

Targeting Department of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Services

The lawsuit takes direct aim at the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services. By doing so, it seeks accountability from the higher echelons of the government and introduces measures to prevent similar lamentable incidents in the future.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Facing Impeachment

Advertisment

The case has escalated to the point where the victim's mother is set to testify in impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. This is indicative of a deep-seated concern among some Americans about the potential risks posed by illegal immigration and the impact of government policies.

Immigration Policies Scrutinized Amidst Rising Concerns

This incident, alongside reports of other cases involving undocumented migrants with criminal histories in their native countries and in the U.S., raises questions about the effectiveness of immigration enforcement. Some conservatives argue that the Democratic Party's immigration policies are politically motivated to gain votes, though such a claim remains unproven. Public sympathy is with the affected family, leading to suggestions that more families should sue the government for mishandling the migrant crisis.