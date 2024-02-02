Bhumi Pednekar Speaks Out Against Rising Deepfake Trend

In a world increasingly shaped by technology, the Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar has voiced her concerns over the burgeoning menace of deepfake videos. In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in, Pednekar denounced deepfake technology as a significant infringement of privacy, fundamental rights, and safety. The actress, known for her upcoming movie 'Bhakshak', highlighted the perils this technology poses, particularly for women.

Deepfake: A Threat to Personal Safety

Deepfake technology utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to manipulate videos by replacing or overlaying an individual's face or voice. While these tools have valid applications, such as in film production or entertainment, they also pose a threat to the authenticity and truthfulness in visual media. The misuse of deepfakes has resulted in the creation of deceptive content, leading many to question the veracity of what they see and hear.

Empathy Towards Victims

Pednekar expressed her empathy towards the victims of deepfake technology. Her concern comes in the wake of an incident involving Rashmika Mandanna, a fellow actress whose AI-generated deepfake video went viral in November 2023. This incident led to widespread outrage and ultimately, the arrest of the accused in January 2024.

Call for Action

Pednekar's call for an immediate and effective solution to combat the misuse of deepfakes is echoed by many in the industry. Other prominent Indian actresses, including Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra, have also been targeted by such videos. The collective voice of these actresses emphasizes the urgent need for regulatory measures to address this growing issue.