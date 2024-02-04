Bhopal's RPF Busts Unauthorized Railway Ticketing Racket; Two Arrested

In a decisive crackdown on unauthorized railway ticketing, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Bhopal divisional railway executed an operation aptly named 'Operation Available'. The operation, conducted on Saturday, yielded significant results with the arrest of two individuals at the Sant Hirdaramnagar check-post who were engaged in unscrupulous ticketing practices.

The Accused and Their Modus Operandi

The two apprehended individuals, identified as Deepak Rai and Vishal Kushwaha, were found to be exploiting the railway ticketing system for personal gain. The duo had in their possession three counterfeit railway identity cards, which they were using to issue tickets for their personal use, family members, and customers. They were also found to be charging their customers an additional commission ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 100 per ticket.

An Inside Job?

Vishal Kushwaha, who is employed as a computer operator at Samarpan Public School, confessed to creating the fake railway staff ID cards used in this illicit operation. This revelation has pointed towards the possibility of an inside job, further deepening the intrigue surrounding this case.

Seized Items and Legal Proceedings

Upon arresting the two individuals, the RPF confiscated two mobile phones and a significant number of railway e-tickets. The estimated value of these tickets stands at approximately Rs 2,96,556. Both Rai and Kushwaha have been charged under Section 143 of the Railway Act, and an investigation is currently underway to unravel the full scope of this fraudulent operation.