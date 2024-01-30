Bhopal Man Slits Daughter's Throat in Horrifying Incident

In a chilling incident that has left the city of Bhopal in a state of shock, a man allegedly attempted to murder his own daughter in the Koh-e-Fiza area. The man, identified as Tej Singh Lodhi, is accused of slitting the throat of his 8-year-old daughter, Preeti Lodhi, before abandoning her in a secluded area.

Critical Condition and Immediate Intervention

The incident is reported to have taken place on Monday evening. The father, under the guise of visiting the child's grandparents, led her to an isolated location where the gruesome assault was carried out. Left to fend for herself, the young girl managed to attract the attention of a passerby despite her grievous injuries. The authorities were swiftly alerted, and with their assistance, Preeti was immediately rushed to Hamidia Hospital. As of the latest updates, her condition is described as critical.

The Arrest and Interrogation

Following the attack, the accused, Tej Singh Lodhi, was apprehended by the police. During the course of the interrogation, he shockingly cited his daughter's disobedience as the motive behind his heinous act. Further investigation is being carried out by the police to uncover any other underlying reasons that may have provoked him to resort to such drastic measures.

Unveiling the Assailant

Initially, the girl claimed that an unknown person had attacked her. However, she later identified her father as the perpetrator. Tej Singh, a laborer, resides in a rented house in Tila Jamalpur. Preeti is currently receiving medical attention at Hamidia Hospital and is under the care of her mother. The incident has triggered widespread outrage, while underscoring the urgent need for child protection and the respect for their rights.