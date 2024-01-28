Bexley Stabbing: Murder Investigation Underway after Woman's Death

A tragic incident has unfolded in Bexley, where a 33-year-old mother, tragically succumbed to her injuries a week after being found with multiple stab wounds at her home on Penhill Road. This distressing event, occurring on January 16, has stirred the local community, prompting a murder investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Investigation and Arrest

Following the discovery of the victim, the police initiated a murder investigation. Tony Curant, also 33 and a resident of Penhill Road, quickly became a suspect. Known to the victim, Curant was arrested on January 20 and charged with attempted murder the following day. His arrest has offered some solace to a community shaken by this horrific crime.

Victim's Family and Community Response

The victim's family has been informed about the tragic loss, with specialist officers providing necessary support during this challenging time. The local community's response has been one of sorrow and shock. Tributes at the scene have poured in, with notes highlighting the victim's qualities as a loving and brilliant mother.

Court Proceedings

Curant was presented before Bromley Magistrates Court and has been held in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 5 at the Old Bailey. This case serves as a harsh reminder of the violence that can unexpectedly shatter lives, leaving a lasting impact on families and communities.