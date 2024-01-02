en English
Crime

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Ian Ziering Involved in New Year’s Eve Street Brawl

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:49 pm EST
‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Ian Ziering Involved in New Year’s Eve Street Brawl

On New Year’s Eve, the Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles turned into an unexpected street-brawl arena. American actor Ian Ziering, famed for his role in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’, found himself in a physical altercation with a group of motorbike riders. The incident commenced when Ziering exited his car and confronted a rider who had dismounted from his bike.

The Clash on the Boulevard

The confrontation spiraled out of control faster than anticipated. Ziering pushed the rider, who retaliated by grabbing him. This was the spark that set off the fuse. Other bikers halted their bikes and jumped into the fray, one of them striking Ziering with a mini-bike. A female biker made an attempt to intervene, but the chaos had already taken a darker turn.

A Distressing Scene

Ziering was punched and kicked by three men. Attempting to escape, he was caught and further assaulted before he fell over. However, he managed to pick himself up and fled through a crowd of onlookers on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The bikers, their identities concealed by helmets, left the scene. Amid the chaos, Ziering was also seen comforting his 12-year-old daughter Mia, who was visibly distressed by the altercation.

The Aftermath

Despite the violent encounter, both Ziering and his daughter appeared to be physically unharmed and were able to leave the area afterward. It is speculated that the altercation might have been triggered by one of the bikers clipping Ziering’s car, although this has not been confirmed. As of now, the police are investigating the incident, with Ziering listed as the victim. No arrests have been made, and Ziering has not yet made any public comments on the matter. The unexpected New Year’s Eve incident serves as a sobering reminder that fame does not guarantee immunity from real-world conflicts.

Crime Hollywood United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

