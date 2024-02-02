Betrayal and Tragedy: Software Engineer's Life Ends in Despair

A tragic incident has unfolded in the Rangareddy district of Telangana, where Adithi Bharadwaj, a 35-year-old software engineer, was discovered lifeless in her home. Adithi, a native of Gujarat, was in a romantic relationship with Mohammed Ali for several years. During their relationship, Mohammed Ali convinced her to convert to Islam, with Adithi adopting the name 'Azia Fatima.'

A Betrayal Leading to Despair

Their relationship took a dark turn when Mohammed Ali decided to marry another woman. This left Adithi, who had divorced her previous husband with the intention of marrying Mohammed on February 12, in a state of utter despair. The unexpected betrayal contributed significantly to her deteriorating mental health, eventually leading her to isolation and the tragic decision to end her life.

Investigations Reveal Further Distress

Investigations into Adithi's death revealed that she was pregnant, a fact that likely added to her emotional distress. The police discovered her body after her roommates, alarmed by her prolonged absence, broke down her door.

Investigations Continue Amid Tragedy

As the investigation continues, efforts are underway to gather sufficient evidence to arrest the accused. Meanwhile, Adithi's body has been transported to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination, as the tragic tale of love, betrayal, and loss continues to unfold.