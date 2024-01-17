Bethel Twp. Arson Case: Nicholas Kelch Pleads Not Guilty

The tranquility of Bethel Twp., Miami County was shattered in September when a raging house fire consumed a residence in the 5500 block of Ross Road. Fast forward to the present, the alleged arsonist, 30-year-old Nicholas Kelch, has been brought to justice.

Arrest and Charges

The Miami County Sheriff's Office apprehended Kelch on charges of aggravated arson related to the destructive incident. The house, once a symbol of security and homeliness, was rendered a total loss due to the severity of the fire.

Not Guilty Plea

Despite the weight of the allegation, Kelch has pleaded not guilty to the charge. He is currently held in the Miami County Jail, with the substantial amount of a $500,000 bond hanging above his head.

Court Proceedings

Kelch was charged in November following the September incident. His court proceedings are ongoing, with his next appearance slated for January 23. The fire, previously reported as suspicious by investigators, took a sinister turn as no one was present in the home at the time it erupted.

As the drama unfolds in the courtroom, the residents of Bethel Twp. anxiously await the verdict, hoping for closure to this unsettling chapter in their quiet community.