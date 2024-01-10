en English
Crime

Bernard Fogarty: A Convicted Murderer’s Unexplained Death in Prison

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Bernard Fogarty: A Convicted Murderer’s Unexplained Death in Prison

In the early hours of the morning, the life of Bernard Fogarty, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for the killing of Barry Wolverson, came to an abrupt end in Portlaoise Prison, Ireland. The 35-year-old’s death, currently unexplained, has cast a somber shadow over the prison. An empty bottle, suspected to contain illicit alcohol or ‘hooch,’ was discovered next to his lifeless body, leading authorities to believe that a lethal cocktail of homemade alcohol and prescribed medication may have been the underlying cause.

The Mystery of the ‘Hooch’

The suspected alcoholic substance in the bottle, known as ‘hooch,’ is often brewed in prison cells using an improvised distillation process. The Gardai are conducting a thorough analysis of the bottle’s contents. Over the festive season, the prison authorities seized a significant quantity of hooch, suggesting a persistent issue with illicit substances within the prison’s walls.

Investigating Fogarty’s Death

A postmortem examination of Fogarty’s body has been initiated, and the Irish Prison Service, Inspector of Prisons, and An Garda Siochana are all delving into the circumstances surrounding his death. The Coroner’s Office is set to determine the official cause of Fogarty’s death.

A Life of Crime and a Grisly Murder

Barry Wolverson, a father of eight, met a tragic fate at the hands of Fogarty and his accomplice, Robert ‘Roo’ Redmond. Wolverson was shot and tragically fell into a coma, dying 13 months later. Fogarty, notorious for his violent criminal history, was arrested shortly after the shooting with evidence that sealed his involvement in Wolverson’s murder. The murder trial at the Special Criminal Court concluded with a definitive judgment against Fogarty and Redmond, sentencing them to life in prison.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

